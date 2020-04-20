Louisiana business community works on framework for economy re-opening

“You can tell America is ready to get back to work. There is an urge and some of that is we’re just tired of trying to home school our children. But I think it’s also people sense that while the government has multi-trillion dollars coming out of it, ultimately it’s not going to be enough. The economy has to begin to work on its own and so, we’ve got a practical, financial and emotional reason to want to get back to work as quickly and safely as possible,” Hecht said.