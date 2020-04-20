Logansport High seeking donations to help honor seniors

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced recently students would not be returning to finish out the rest of this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Luckily that news hasn’t stopped one Desoto Parish School from celebrating their seniors.
Logansport High School has plans to honor their seniors by placing two by three sized pictures of the entire class outside of their campus.
“If we can just make them understand that we are doing the very best that we can possibly do to celebrate them then I think that they are going to be so appreciative of anything that we do because that’s really what it’s about,” said principal, Mary Register.
Register says she saw a school in Texas doing something similar and wanted to do the same for her students.
All the pictures will have lights next to them and will be placed up the entrance way of the high school.
Register says they will have a special picture for student Javier Simpson who drowned in the Sabine River two years ago.
“(This) class is very committed to celebrating him and so we’ve done a sign for him as well,” she said. "It’s not a cap and gown picture, but he’s in his football uniform and so he’s going to have a sign also.”
Register says Simpson would have graduated this year with his classmates.
Senior Tanna Wheless is excited about the pictures, and is appreciative of what the school is doing to honor them.
“Whenever people say actions speak louder than words, that’s definitely one thing that represents,” she said. "It’s them getting those banners for us. It just shows that they care for us a lot.”
Wheless says she was hopeful they would return back to school, and didn’t imagine this would be how her senior year ended.
“I was expecting to be like every other senior who go to complete their high school year, and it’s just been really different and honestly it’s a year everybody is going to remember,” she said.
Register is hoping to raise around $1,000 to help pay for all the pictures and lights. Each picture cost $15 if those in the community would like to donate.
Donations can be sent to the school at P.O. Box 549, Logansport, LA,71049.
