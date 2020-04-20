HealthCare Express in Texarkana offers drive thru testing

TEXARKANA, TX. (KSLA) - HealthCare Express offers drive thru testing for COVID-19 at 11 of it’s clinics across the Ark-La-Tex’s.
Shelia West, a nurse practitioner with Wake Village Texas clinic says they see patients with various medical concerns and they offer the drive thru testing to help eliminate the concerns and spread of COVID-19 to other patients.
She says the testing is all in an effort to ensure the safety of all patients.
“The patients who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, your just normal laceration or just allergies, pollen is everywhere still, those patients will call to the clinic, we’ll tell them come inside we will see you like normal but we are trying to keep everyone as safe as possible”
Shelia says test results for COVID-19 patients come back in 1 to 3 days.
“For the COVID-19 patients, we can see you, get you tested, get you treated, we are doing follow-ups for those people who do test positive”
The Wake Village Clinic is open for in person care Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment you can call (877) 4-HCENOW or 877-442-3669 and testing is only available by appointment only.
