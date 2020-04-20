ETX university sews masks for alumni serving on COVID front lines

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - East Texas Baptist University is not letting the spread of the novel coronavirus hinder its faith-based mission.
The institution is extending its love across the state and country, by sewing masks for alumni who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
This grassroots effort is aptly called Mask Ministry.
“It’s something our community can benefit from, ETBU’s heart is there anyway,” said Jamye Ferguson, who is helping lead this compassionate effort. “This is something that I can be personally involved in that utilizes my hobby skills.”
The ministry has been sewing masks for the past week or so and has pieced together around 250 to date. Ferguson said nearly 25 ETBU faculty members have volunteered to help so the masks.
“I don’t think there’s a better way to do actual alumni relations,” said Emily Roberson, the director of ETBU’s Alumni Relations department. “The responses that I’ve gotten, talking about how much this means to them [alumni] that their alma mater sees them, cares for them and knows what they’re doing - it means so much to me.”
The Mask Ministry is using a combination of unused ETBU t-shirts, fabric and even a ventilation material to build each mask, which Ferguson said can take around 10 minutes.
“It’s the same kind of fabric from reusable grocery bags or tote bags, it’s also one of the 3M products used to make the N95s,” Ferguson explained.
Care packages, including much needed personal protective equipment (PPE), are also being packed up and shipped, as well, serving as an extra ‘thank you’ to ETBU’s medical first responders.
“To know that our ETBU community can come back feeling safer in their offices and our alumni will have this extra support and know there school loves them,” Ferguson mentioned.
As of Friday, Texas currently, has over 17 thousand confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as over 418 deaths.
Governor Greg Abbott confirmed Friday during a press conference all Texas schools private and public will remain closed for the rest of the year.
