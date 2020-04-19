UPDATE: Mandeville infant succumbs to injuries from abuse

MANDEVILE, La. (WVUE) -A 5-month old boy died Sunday after being abused by his father, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
STPSO Detectives were notified by doctors Sunday morning that the infant had succumbed to his injuries.
The charge against the father, Brian Young, was upgraded from Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles to First-Degree Murder.
“This was an innocent and helpless baby,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “The idea that his precious life was taken by his own father is incomprehensible. I applaud our deputies and detectives who worked this very sad case.”
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Mandeville-area man after he admitted to abusing his five-month-old son.
A spokesperson for the STPSO says around 5 p.m. on Thursday, the infant’s mother called 911 after Brian Young called her concerned because the baby had stopped breathing. The mother was at work at the time, and Young was home alone with the infant.
Doctors discovered the infant had non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse.
After speaking with detectives, Young admitted to throwing the infant numerous times onto the floor and into a swing, striking his head on the metal bar of the swing in the process.
A warrant was issued for Young’s arrest Saturday (April 18) morning, and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.
Young was also booked on one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of a Minor after narcotics were located inside the residence.
