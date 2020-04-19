‘Turn COVID-19 on its head a bit’: Show thanks to workers, ring a bell, write a message of appreciation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deborah Sternberg, a local business executive and Founder of 19 Thanks, is asking the community to collectively help her spread a message that is simple, but also impactful.
She hopes to inspire community members to uplift those among them who are working to keep services running when thousands are forced to stay home during the global pandemic.
“I understand the need to focus on the numbers associated with the pandemic,” said Sternberg. “ But I wondered if we could turn COVID-19 on its head a bit.”
Sternberg says switching up the dialogue isn’t so tough.
She says it only takes a brief moment, in fact.
She’s hoping to get others to stop what they’re doing to say thank you on the 19th day of every month at 1900 hours, which is 7 p.m.
She said it’s important to, “have a moment of appreciation and thanks really for all essential workers across our state.”
The focus is to take a moment to appreciate the workers bagging groceries, the garbage collectors, the mail carriers, and every healthcare worker turned hero.
“People give thanks every day as everyone should,“ said Sternberg. “And bringing people together for a collaborative thank you once a month is something we will continue, and I believe it will go beyond the borders of Louisiana.”
Appreciation will look different for everyone, Sternberg acknowledges.
She encourages folks to post messages on social media using #19Thanks, record or write a message, or ring a bell or bang on a pot 19 times.
No matter the choice, just do it and share it with others, she says.
She’s also asking the faith-based community to ring church bells 19 times.
“I do believe that a silver lining in this pandemic, is that people will be more grateful and thankful,” said Sternberg. “And hopefully when we do get to the other side of this and have a vaccine and things are more normal, we don’t forget to say thanks and show appreciation always.”
