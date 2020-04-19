Minor storm-related damage reported in ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — Some minor weather-related damage to trees and or utility lines has been reported in Northwest Louisiana.
At least three or four utility poles were snapped in Natchitoches Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
About 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert advising motorists that trees and utility lines were down along Louisiana Highway 120 and Louisiana Highway 478 in the Flora community.
Calls about the damage came in to dispatchers shortly after the National Weather Service office in Shreveport issued a tornado warning about 1:19 p.m. Sunday for west-central Grant Parish, east-central Natchitoches Parish and southwest Winn Parish. That warning has since expired.
No injuries have been reported. Nor have there been any reports of damage to homes or other structures.
Earlier Sunday, thunderstorm wind damage was reported in one part of DeSoto Parish.
A law enforcement agency reported to the Weather Service that a tree fell on Louisiana Highway 172 a mile north of Keachi about 10:55 a.m.
About 11:58 a.m., the agency also reported trees and power lines down on LA 172 a mile northeast of Keachi.
The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning about that time.
Hail was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday in Nacogdoches County, Texas. It ranged from a half-inch in diameter a mile west of Cushing to 1.5 inches six miles south-southwest of Cushing.
Winds of an estimated 40 mph were associated with nickel-size hail that reported eight miles west of Appleby.
KSLA News 12′s First Alert Weather Team also has received reports of tree damage in Sabine Parish.
