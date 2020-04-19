Lubbock Doctor’s Vitamin Regimen for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time Lubbock doctor who specializes in diseases of the gut has come up with a theory - that many viruses, even COVID-19, can be tackled and even prevented by a certain vitamin-pro-biotic regimen, that is inexpensive and easy to get at the grocery store.
In an interview on Friday with Dr. William Shaver, he said he is not making any money off of this, he is just trying to get the word out by launching a YouTube video to share what he has learned after 20 years of study on viruses - one in particular in China.
“What they found in that area of China, even in the 100-year-olds when they looked inside their colon in their microbiomes, they looked like a 30-year-old and these are healthy hundred-year-olds. Probably the fountain of youth is the more (that if ) you can keep a healthier balance in there, the better you’re going to age,” he said.
“So again, the health of your gastrointestinal tract is probably what dictates how you’re going to handle your personal experience with the COVID virus,” he said.
The CDC says there is no treatment for Coronavirus at this time, and KCBD NewsChannel 11 is not endorsing this new regimen - but we thought we’d share it with you since Dr. Shaver has launched a YouTube video and a Facebook page, where he includes scientific material to support his theory.
