Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana virus hospitalizations continue to decline
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials say 54 more people have died from COVID-19, but hospitalizations continue to decline. The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday said that brings the death toll in the state to 1,267. Health officials say 1,761 patients are hospitalized. That is down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients on April 13. The number of patients on ventilators also continued to drop, to 347. That is down from a peak of 571 on April 4. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks. For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-DRILLING DEEPER
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES
With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears as the coronavirus pandemic strains families. States are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they’re going unreported. Agencies nationwide are asking neighbors, relatives, store workers and others to fill the reporting gaps that have emerged with school closures. Officials say child abuse and neglect are likely to increase with families facing job losses and being locked down together at home during the outbreak.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-
Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South. The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina. Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
BC-LA-DRUG CHARGES-OFFICER
Former officer pleads guilty to steroids charge
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Shreveport police officer has pleaded to drug conspiracy charges involving anabolic steroids. U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Brian Skinner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids. According to prosecutors, Skinner from 2016 through 2018 obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from an acquaintance he met at a gym. In addition to obtaining the anabolic steroids for himself, prosecutors said Skinner also obtained them to distribute to a third party. Skinner faces up to ten years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Hopes in Louisiana for more nonemergency care by May 1
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to make more non-emergency medical procedures available to residents before May 1. Edwards said Friday health officials are working to begin allowing elective surgeries and other procedures that were delayed when facilities ramped up to fight the new coronavirus. As for opening up more of the state's economy, Edwards says the state still has work to do to meet federal guidelines to begin a phased reopening of businesses. Edwards spoke at LSU where a basketball arena has been converted into a site for making badly needed medical masks and surgical gowns.
SHERIFF'S EMPLOYEE ARRESTED
Orleans Parish sheriff's worker arrested in contraband case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested on several charges including for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail. The sheriff’s office said Jacobi Rhodes, 22, a recruit hired in November, has been suspended pending a termination hearing. In a news release Friday, the sheriff’s office said it began investigating after Rhodes’ coworkers reported an odor of marijuana coming from a locker. Rhodes faces one count each of malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and Suboxone.
LOUISIANA HEALTH SECRETARY
Louisiana's new health secretary begins work amid outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new health secretary has started the job. Courtney Phillips is taking the helm of an agency central to state response to the coronavirus outbreak. Phillips was named to the position by Gov. John Bel Edwards in February, before Louisiana had its first confirmed infection of the virus. Since then, the state has become a hot spot for the epidemic. The health department announced Friday that Phillips had officially moved into the secretary’s role. Phillips previously led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She is a Louisiana native who worked in various roles at the state health department for 12 years.