Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for his superiors to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In the glare of a public spotlight, Adm. Mike Gilday, will decide whether Capt. Brett Crozier stepped out of line or did the right thing when he went around his chain of command and sent an email pushing for action to stem the growing outbreak, which has killed one sailor. Crozier was fired on orders from Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, who has since resigned.