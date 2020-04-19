Feeding sites for children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many churches, communities, and school districts are stepping up to deliver food to children during the coronavirus pandemic.
To help we’ve created a list of school districts and local businesses handing out meals to children during the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
St. Mary AME Church in Shreveport will deliver food to children in the community beginning at 11 a.m. The church is located on 1603 Rex Avenue. All you have to do is call 318-222-3997.
Beginning Thursday, March 26 Elysian Fields Independent School District bus drivers will begin to deliver food at 10 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday bus drivers will load at the high school or parents can also pick up from the high school 10-12. The school will provide 2 options for meals.
Starting on March 30, select Caddo Parish schools will resume a modified breakfast and lunch service.
The new service is designed to limit contact and decrease risks for both students and staff, according to the district. Now, students will collect 8 meals prepared for each child during the week. The packages will include five breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays. Click here to see the list of schools you can pick up from.
Beginning Monday, March 30 Bossier Parish schools will resume its grab-and-go meal program with modifications.
Home delivery of meals will also be offered to students attending the 15 Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools.
Bossier Parish students will be provided two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and three breakfasts and three lunches on Wednesdays. Volunteers will distribute the meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the following serving sites:
● Benton Elementary
● Bossier Elementary
● Central Park Elementary
● Elm Grove Middle
● Meadowview Elementary
● Plantation Park Elementary
● T.L. Rodes Elementary
● Waller Elementary
Red River Parish School board will begin a food pick-up location for children.
The pick-up will begin at 11:00 a.m. and end at noon on Mondays.
The district will pass out 5 days of lunches at Red River Elementary only.
