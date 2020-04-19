Busy night for Shreveport police; one victim killed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport police are investigating multiple incidents including a stabbing, and two shootings.
Police first responded to a stabbing Sunday, April 19 to the 2900 block of Jackson Street. That’s in the Queensborough neighborhood.
When authorities arrived they found a man stabbed. First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where they treated him with non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities did make an arrest and is booked at the Shreveport City Jail.
Approximately 10 minutes away police responded to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Frostwood Drive in the Cargill Park neighborhood.
When officers arrived they found Treyvion Johnson, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics rushed the victim to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he is facing life threatening injuries.
Police say Johnson was speaking to another male outside of the residence when the unidentified male opened fire and shot Johnson multiple times.
The shooter left the scene and remains at large.
Less than two hours later police responded to another shooting a little after 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pickett Street at Fairfield Avenue.
As officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim shot once in the upper body.
The 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information regarding both shootings is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime.
