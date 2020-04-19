Authorities identify victim killed in Sunday morning shooting

(Source: WVUE)
By Charitee Blackmon | April 19, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 2:31 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name the man killed in an early morning fatal shooting.

Daymian M. Taylor, 20, of Shreveport, was shot just before 2:45 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, April 19 in the dead-end 1000 block of Pickett Street.

Pickett was positively identified by Shreveport Police through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

