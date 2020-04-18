Severe weather threat for Sunday

For what we can expect, all modes of severe weather are possible. This includes isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail. The areas with the black lines mean there is a better chance those that area sees a more significant threat. For the tornado threat and area with lines, this represents a greater chance for seeing a strong tornado of EF-2 strength or greater. For the wind area, could see gusts 70-80mph and for the hail, 2 inch diameter hail or larger is possible.