Severe weather threat for Sunday

Another round of severe weather is possible this Sunday, April 19th. The latest update to the severe weather threat places much of northwest Louisiana and deep East Texas under an Enhanced risk for severe storms, a level (3/5) on the scale. A slight risk for east Texas and up through southwest Arkansas, a level (2/5). Below is a breakdown of timing and what to be prepared for.
For what we can expect, all modes of severe weather are possible. This includes isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail. The areas with the black lines mean there is a better chance those that area sees a more significant threat. For the tornado threat and area with lines, this represents a greater chance for seeing a strong tornado of EF-2 strength or greater. For the wind area, could see gusts 70-80mph and for the hail, 2 inch diameter hail or larger is possible.
Timing will start on Sunday morning, but not as early as Easter Sunday. Many models have been agreeing with arrival near 10am. Below, our model shows showers and storms beginning for east Texas near that time, this will move in from west to east.
By the afternoon hours, storms look to intensify as the move into northwest Louisiana. Shower and storm coverage still expected for parts southwest Arkansas and east Texas as late morning and afternoon persists. Again, some of these could be strong or severe with all modes of severe weather possible.
By late afternoon, the main severe storm threat will be exiting the ArkLaTex. Could be looking at another round of heavy rain and storms behind the initial weather as pictured below. Some could be strong to severe, but not as bad as the main threat. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the weather situation and give you the First Alert to any changes in the timing or expected impacts of Sunday's storms.
