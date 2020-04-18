Caddo HSEP gets donation of over 110,000 masks

CADDO PARISH (KSLA) - The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness just received a donation that will go a long way to protect law enforcement officers and other officials throughout the parish.
On Saturday, April 18, the parish received a supply of face masks from the Hanes clothing company to help fight the spread of the coronavirus in Northwest Louisiana.
The Louisiana National Guard delivered the 116,000 reusable masks to COHSEP for distribution throughout the parish.
“We are still determining how the masks will be distributed throughout the parish, but they are not intended for first responders,” Sheriff Steve Prator said, in a news release. “We believe they will go to the general public, possibly the critical workforce. We will be working with the state to determine an immediate plan for distribution and seeking their guidance on how to make the best use of the donation.”
The shipment was a part of a larger donation totaling 2 million masks made to the state.
Officials on the state level then provided a percentage of the donation based on the parish’s population.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.