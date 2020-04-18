Another weekend of severe weather expected

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Mid to late morning and into late afternoon severe storms appear to roll into the ArkLaTex. The greatest threats will be for strong damaging winds and large hail, but tornadoes are still a possibility. We just may not see as many as last Sunday, but remain weather aware. Most of northwest Louisiana is in an Enhanced risk (3/5). A slight risk (2/3) extends behind it for parts of southwest Arkansas and east Texas. A few lingering showers through the evening are likely, but we’ll dry out heading into Monday and Tuesday.