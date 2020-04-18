Another weekend of severe weather expected

Sunday has now been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll have another round of severe weather move through bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Today: A cold morning start after the cold front’s passage leaving temperatures in the low 40s and 50s. As Saturday continues to be mostly cloudy, temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s by the lunch hours. Highs today will range from the mid to upper 60s near 70 across parts of the ArkLaTex. The morning and afternoon should remain mostly rain free, but rain and storms move in during the evening hours.
This evening: rain and thunderstorms chances increase. A few may be on the strong to severe side. There’s a Marginal risk for severe weather across much the ArkLaTex, it’s a level 1/5 risk. Our main threats out of any severe storms tonight would be for hail and strong winds. As we head into Sunday, the threats become greater.
Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Mid to late morning and into late afternoon severe storms appear to roll into the ArkLaTex. The greatest threats will be for strong damaging winds and large hail, but tornadoes are still a possibility. We just may not see as many as last Sunday, but remain weather aware. Most of northwest Louisiana is in an Enhanced risk (3/5). A slight risk (2/3) extends behind it for parts of southwest Arkansas and east Texas. A few lingering showers through the evening are likely, but we’ll dry out heading into Monday and Tuesday.
Monday and Tuesday: We’ll be able to see more sunshine, although some clouds will still be present. Temperatures will climb each day into the mid and upper 70s.
Wednesday: keeping our eye on Wednesday as more showers and storms move into the ArkLaTex. This could be our next chance for seeing severe weather as we continue through peak severe weather season in the ArkLaTex. At the moment, too far to tell on details and timing, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.