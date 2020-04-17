A year later, Centenary College police investigator reflects on impact of sharing her sexual assault story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One year ago, Heather Boucher sat down and shared her story about being sexually assaulted as a teenager.
Boucher says sharing her story has helped her reach so many people in our community.
“A lot of people did come to me and say they didn’t realize and they were able to share their story with me. So people did come forward and get that off their chest.”
Boucher, an investigator for Centenary College’s police department, said sharing her story allowed her to connect with even more students than before.
“It opened that door for them to feel comfortable to come and share their experiences."
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
And even though the majority of the events Boucher had planned on campus have been canceled, it’s not stopping her from reaching others.
“We’re trying to get the students involved and continuing on with polishing the one nail to bring awareness ... the 1 in 5 campaign."
Boucher still has so much planned for her students and hopes others who have experienced sexual assault know they aren’t alone.
“By reaching out to others and asking for others to help support you, it’s huge and it continues the healing process."
Boucher says they will hold their annual Denim Day on Wednesday, April 29. She encourages everyone to wear jeans to raise awareness about rape and sexual assault. You can post your picture on social media using the hashtag #CentenarySAAM.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and needs help, you can call Project Celebration Inc.'s 24-hour hotline at (318) 227-7900. You also can find more information by clicking here as well.
