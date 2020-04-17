Wet weather possible over the next three days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of yet another week and we are tracking unsettled weather returning to the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Shower chances will begin to ramp up today and this will continue through your weekend forecast. If we are going to see any severe weather this weekend that would more than likely occur on Sunday, and the main threat would be across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Next week will bring continuing warming temperatures along with more chances for storms during the middle of the week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning, you may want to grab an umbrella as we are tracking showers to develop later on this morning and this will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. We are not expecting any widespread heavy, but a few locally heavier showers are possible. High temperatures will be comfortable with temperatures getting up into the mid-70s this afternoon.
As we head into the weekend unsettled weather will continue to dominate the forecast. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Saturday as temperatures will also be a few degrees cooler on Saturday. While a few stronger storms are possible severe weather chances on Saturday are fairly low. Once we get to Sunday the chances for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms will ramp up for the ArkLaTex especially across southern portions of the viewing area. The biggest concern here will be for hail and some damaging winds, but a couple isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Timeline on these storms would during the late and into the afternoon.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking warm temperatures and more chances for storms across the ArkLaTex. We should be able to stay dry Monday and Tuesday as temperatures move up into the upper 70s, but on Wednesday storms will once again be rolling through the region. There is some potential that these storms that would impact the region Wednesday and into Thursday could carry some severe potential, but exact details still need to worked out over the next few days.
In the meantime say goodbye to the sunny skies and get ready for some unsettled weather across the ArkLaTex. Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
