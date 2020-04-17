Wet weather possible over the next three days

As we head into the weekend unsettled weather will continue to dominate the forecast. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Saturday as temperatures will also be a few degrees cooler on Saturday. While a few stronger storms are possible severe weather chances on Saturday are fairly low. Once we get to Sunday the chances for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms will ramp up for the ArkLaTex especially across southern portions of the viewing area. The biggest concern here will be for hail and some damaging winds, but a couple isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Timeline on these storms would during the late and into the afternoon.