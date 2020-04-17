Tyler Perry warns of ‘wicked’ scammers claiming to be him

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Tyler Perry has taken to social media to warn people about unverified, illegitimate social media accounts and websites claiming that he is giving away money if people send him their information.
“I hate to come on and say this, but I’m pretty annoyed,” Perry says in a video posted on his Twitter page. “You know, people out there are so wicked and so evil and to think that they’re setting up all of these fake sites asking you to send them money because I’m giving away thousands of dollars is just downright evil. Downright wrong.”
“Do not fall for this. Do not send anybody money thinking that I am sending money. Those are lies. They are all fake sites,” Perry said.
Perry said he is doing a lot to help a lot of people right now, but says he is not asking for anybody to help him do that.
Perry added that he wished Instagram, Facebook and Twitter would better steps to combat such scams and keep them from coming up — “especially at a time like this,” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“No sooner than we report 10 there’s 10 more that are popping up, he said.
“Please, please please — especially those who have supported me for all these years, you know, times are hard. They’re tight right now. People are really, really struggling. Don’t fall for this.”
“You want to know what I’m doing? Check out my verified sites,” he said.
Those on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram can typically verify if a celebrity’s account is official or not by a blue checkmark next to a user name. In dark mode, the checkmark may be white instead.
