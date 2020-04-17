Strong and severe storms likely this Sunday

(KSLA) - Our next weather maker will be arriving this weekend. Sunday is the day we could see severe storms. Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.
This evening will have some rain around due to a cold front. This will drop temperatures a couple degrees tonight. It’s mostly the rain that the front will bring. If you are heading out at all this evening, you may want your umbrella.
Tonight, most of the rain will come to an end. There may be a few lingering showers in a couple places though. I have the rain chances up to 40%. Temperatures will cool down to the lower 40s in the northern ArkLaTex, thanks to this cold front. Other areas like Shreveport will cool to the lower 50s.
Saturday will be a cloudy day. There should not be a lot of rain, so I have lowered the rain chance to 30%. Even in the afternoon, it may be dry for most of us. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the afternoon and will top out in the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday evening. This will be mostly due to the threat of hail.
Sunday is the day we are focused on. There is a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather in the late morning and early afternoon hours. That goes up to level 2 & 3 on a scale of 1-5. All forms of severe weather will be possible too. That includes tornadoes. By the late afternoon, the severe risk will have gone down and there should only be some rain lingering around.
I am firmly comfortable that Monday and Tuesday next week will be dry and warm. Temperatures should return to the 80s. There will be a few clouds that stick around both days, but there will be sunshine mixing in as well.
So far, it looks like Wednesday will have another decent shot of some rain. It is a good few days away, so things could change. But as of now, there looks to be wet weather so I have the rain chances up to 50%. It is unclear if this will involve any severe weather, but will will let you know as soon as we know.
Have a great rest of your Friday and have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.