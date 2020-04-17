Northwest Louisiana high schools updating graduation times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the coronavirus continues to affect everyone’s everyday lives high school seniors are forced to forego exciting events in their lives, including graduation.
Many seniors are participating in the ‘Bossier-Caddo Adopt a Senior’ challenge. It’s a challenge where community members could adopt a senior and send them a simple thank you note or a gift card to lift their spirits.
Since then, school districts in the area have rescheduled graduation dates in hopes the coronavirus will be softened.
Caddo Parish Schools announced they will have graduation ceremonies between July 27 and August 1st at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Desoto Parish Schools will have their graduation ceremonies between July 20-24th.
As for Bossier Parish, they are planning to hold graduation sometime in June or July.
All school districts say they are hosting graduation with safety guidelines followed by the CDC.
As soon as we receive more information on other school districts we will update you.
