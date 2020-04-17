Louisiana tackles issues associated with massive amount of jobless claims, stimulus payments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There appears to be a growing urgency to reopen the economy because families are suffering.
The numbers speak for themselves, as another 80,000 people in Louisiana filed for unemployment insurance last week alone.
And the latest national figures show 22 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits in just the past four weeks alone. Those 22 million account for 13.5% of this country’s labor force.
For the Louisiana Workforce Commission, it’s been a challenging week.
There have been reports that some people were receiving only one of the two $600 payments from the federal stimulus plan, which goes along with weekly state benefits.
The agency explained the sheer volume of unemployment claims had overwhelmed their computer system with 30 times the normal amount, leading to delays and glitches.
Ava Dejoie, secretary for the Louisiana Workforce Commission, gave an example of the sheer scale of their challenge:
“On a typical week, we paid $2.3 million. Monday of this week ... I think we paid $89 million in one day. So, it is just, we can only transfer and do so much based on what we have.”
During a video conference call Wednesday, Dejoie told KSLA News 12 that her agency will add yet another server over the weekend after doing so already twice before.
She also explained that with the governor’s stay-at-home order in place, there’s a work search waiver in effect for now. “Which means you don’t have to be looking for work right now while we’re being asked to quarantine.”
The big question then becomes when the waiver will end.
And when that happens, Dejoie said, "individuals will have to look for work, active, engaged in looking for work and cannot refuse a work offer.”
She also said some of those second payments have now started to arrive.
She urges people not to clog up the system by contacting the agency with questions. Their checks will get there.
But if that second $600 doesn’t arrive in a week, then you’re urged to check on it.
Many self-employed people and others with a short work history — who do not qualify for state unemployment funds — are often eligible for federal unemployment benefits and stimulus payments.
Dejoie said the LWC works with them as well.
“Louisiana is one of two states paying the P.U.A., Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. And that’s the doorway to the $600 for 1099 and self-employed," she explained.
"So we’re one of only two states that are getting that money out to people. That gives you an idea of what a complicated, difficult process this is.”
Dejoie concluded that this crisis is not something we should simply muddle through or just survive. She calls it a potentially defining moment in our country’s history.
“I told our team this is like nothing we’ve ever experienced. And this is our opportunity to be the next ‘greatest generation’ because I think this is so much like being a part of the nation’s effort after World War II or what the nation went through in the Great Depression.”
