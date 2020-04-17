LIVE: Governor Greg Abbott discusses reopening of Texas

AUSTIN, Tx. (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott signs proclamation to reopen the Texas economy. Abbott plans on having guidance from the CDC and other health officials.
President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines Thursday evening that include a 3-phase plan to reopen the country.
The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations.
Earlier this week, Abbott announced he would be going over details on jump-starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open at once.
Abbott is also expected to make a decision on whether or not schools will remain closed for the rest of the year.
