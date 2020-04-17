LIVE: Governor Greg Abbott discusses reopening of Texas

With more than 5,300 Texans having tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to address how hospitals are handling an influx of patients, several of whom are critically ill. (Source: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Charitee Blackmon | April 17, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 12:09 PM

AUSTIN, Tx. (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott signs proclamation to reopen the Texas economy. Abbott plans on having guidance from the CDC and other health officials.

President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines Thursday evening that include a 3-phase plan to reopen the country.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced he would be going over details on jump-starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open at once.

Abbott is also expected to make a decision on whether or not schools will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Texas Department of State Health Services

