KSLA honored with 6 A.P. awards, including best anchor, reporter, sports story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was nearly a clean sweep for the KSLA News 12 team, winning in multiple categories in the annual Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters awards.
KSLA won first place honors for best news anchor, best TV news reporter, best sports story and best multimedia journalism in the annual contest which pits all Shreveport TV news stations against all other TV markets across Louisiana and Mississippi.
KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins was tabbed as best news anchor by the Associated Press.
“To be selected the best of the best in the state, among some of the top journalists in the industry, is incredibly humbling,” commented Adria. “I truly feel honored.”
For the second year in a row, chief investigative reporter Stacey Cameron was selected as top TV news reporter for the two-state region.
Evening anchor Doug Warner’s report on how a young man named Brently Miller overcame a cerebral palsy diagnosis to play in a varsity basketball, ‘Brently’s Dream’, won for best sports story. It’s the second year in a row for Warner to win for best sports story.
In the multimedia category, Blane Skiles won first place with his digital report entitled, ‘The Trip to Shreveport that left Sam Cooke Hoping for a Change’.
Skiles, along with photojournalist Bubba Kneipp, also won third place honors in the First Amendment Award of Excellence category, with their report, ‘Code of Conduct’. It examined how punishments are doled out in the public school system.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle won second place in the best weather anchor category.
