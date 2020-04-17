H&R Block responds to stimulus check concerns

(KALB) - H&R Block has issued a statement for customers concerned about their stimulus checks.
The company says customers who received their 2019 Tax refund on an emerald card will still receive their payments.
“We have been contacting Emerald Card clients with any information we have about their stimulus payment, including reminding Emerald Card clients who no longer have their card that we are here to help and will reissue cards so they can use their stimulus payment,” the company sent out in an email to KALB.
“If H&R Block receives payments from the IRS to be placed on Emerald Cards, we are processing them. Anyone who no longer has their Emerald Card should contact H&R Block at 1-866-353-1266.“
