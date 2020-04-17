High stakes for Louisiana’s economic reopening

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The idea of reopening the economy is already gaining momentum across the country and right here at home.
It's little wonder when you consider the stakes involved, with 22 million Americans filing for jobless benefits in the last month alone.
In Louisiana, a new study just released by the state shows 60 percent of small businesses are in danger of going out of business.
By now, many of us have heard about the slow roll-out, or re-opening, expected in each of the 50 states.
With such a huge task, we’re learning more about task forces on the state and federal levels planning for that reopening.
Governor John Bel Edwards' announcement on Thursday about the Resilient Louisiana state commission acknowledges the huge task ahead for all of us, and how that 18 member panel can help point Louisiana in the right direction.
President Trump convened a task force of his own for the federal level which includes several members of Louisiana's Congressional Delegation.
That includes Republican U.S. Representative Mike Johnson in Louisiana's 4th Congressional District.
"There's a lot of important work to get done. And from my perspective Jeff, it can't come soon enough. We have got to get this economy open and running again because people are hurting."
Johnson is far from the only person with a driving sense of urgency. Many others have voiced similar concerns in recent weeks.
That’s even prompted the idea of reopening on or even before May 1, which the two-term congressman supports.
“The best way to protect public health, I believe, in the long term is to get people back to work," Rep. Johnson said. "So that we don’t suffer from high levels of poverty, which is a great indicator of bad health outcomes. We’ve got to get on this. We’ve got to do it immediately.”
Johnson said the federal task force will help decide what actions to take to help the most people in the shortest amount of time.
"That may entail further action by Congress in terms of new statutes, reducing some of the regulations that get in the way of a recovery like this."
And when it comes to jump-starting the economy, the congressman says there’s already a lot of ideas on the table. He says their federal task force will be meeting on a regular basis with the President.
One thing is for sure, there appears to be widespread support with the idea of letting each state reopen their own economies at their own pace.
Just ask Elizabeth Walls, who we met Friday afternoon in Shreveport.
"States seem to be affected differently. Even different areas of the state are affected differently. So, I don't think it' a one size fits all solution."
She too supports the idea of reopening the earlier the better.
"I think it's a good time to start selectively re-opening businesses because I think there are enough young, healthy people who could get out and start stimulating the economy and make sure some of these folks can go back to work."
But speaking of work, many people like Elizabeth Walls expect unemployment could soar in the coming weeks and months ahead.
We also met Debbie McKinney, who cautioned that such overwhelming circumstances can lead some people into a downward spiral with some hard-hit people.
“Possibly have impacts on where they live and that type of thing that’s harder to overcome. And they do talk about, you know, mental disease and depression.”
It was President Trump who appointed Rep. Johnson, just 48 hours before we spoke with him late Friday morning.
He told us there is a real sense of urgency with this reopening effort.
"Keep people, employees attached to their employers is absolutely critical. So that, when we do turn the switch back on, so to speak, people will have jobs to go back to. And we're perilously close to losing some of those. And these are very high stakes."
Johnson also told me that Louisiana has gotten a one, two punch in recent weeks.
First, came the fast drop of oil prices, thanks largely to the spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
And now, Louisiana and its 4-and-a- half million residents are facing the very real consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.