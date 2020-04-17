Former SPD officer pleads guilty to distributing steroids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former Shreveport Police officer pleaded guilty on April 16 to federal charges.
Brian Skinner, 44, pleaded guilty in Judge Elizabeth E. Foote’s courtroom to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
From Jan. 2016 to May 2016, Skinner got anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from Brant Landry, who he met at a Bossier City gym. According to a news release, Skinner also got the steroids to give them to a third party.
"Besides his own criminal conduct, Skinner failed in his duty as a law enforcement officer to report Landry’s steroid trafficking and related activity to the appropriate authorities," reads a news release.
Following the plea hearing, Skinner was released to home incarceration. His sentencing was set for May 27, 2020.
He faces up to 10 years and prison and a $500,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.