FIRST ALERT: Another round of severe storms possible on Sunday

The threat of severe weather is back again this weekend for much of the ArkLaTex. Areas south of I-30 could see some strong storms on Sunday. The risk looks greatest near and south of I-20 where a ‘Slight’ to ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather is highlighted in the latest outlook.
The severe weather risk does not look as high as what we saw on Easter Sunday, but some storms could pack a punch as they move through. Right now the primary concern is for damaging thunderstorm winds. Large hail and tornadoes look less likely, but are still possible. Heavy rain will fall in some areas, but the risk of widespread flooding looks low.
Some storms are expected by Saturday evening, but the severe risk with these looks low. Hail is possible in the strongest storms.
By Sunday morning Futuretrack shows storms will be developing and starting to move into east Texas around 8 am.
At 10 am a large area of rain with embedded strong storms is pushing across northwest Louisiana.
That initial round of storms heads into Mississippi by 1pm, but new storms could form across the southern ArkLaTex by then.
By 3 pm the threat for severe weather should be ending across the entire area.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the weather situation and give you the First Alert to any changes in the timing or expected impacts of Sunday's storms.
