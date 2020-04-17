FIRST ALERT: Another round of severe storms possible on Sunday

FIRST ALERT: Another round of severe storms possible on Sunday
Futuretrack at 10am Sunday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 8:00 PM

The threat of severe weather is back again this weekend for much of the ArkLaTex. Areas south of I-30 could see some strong storms on Sunday. The risk looks greatest near and south of I-20 where a ‘Slight’ to ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather is highlighted in the latest outlook.

Severe weather outlook on Sunday
Severe weather outlook on Sunday (Source: KSLA)

The severe weather risk does not look as high as what we saw on Easter Sunday, but some storms could pack a punch as they move through. Right now the primary concern is for damaging thunderstorm winds. Large hail and tornadoes look less likely, but are still possible. Heavy rain will fall in some areas, but the risk of widespread flooding looks low.

Possible threats from Sunday's storms
Possible threats from Sunday's storms (Source: KSLA)

Some storms are expected by Saturday evening, but the severe risk with these looks low. Hail is possible in the strongest storms.

Severe weather risk with Futuretrack at 10pm Saturday
Severe weather risk with Futuretrack at 10pm Saturday (Source: KSLA)

By Sunday morning Futuretrack shows storms will be developing and starting to move into east Texas around 8 am.

Futuretrack at 8am Sunday
Futuretrack at 8am Sunday (Source: KSLA)

At 10 am a large area of rain with embedded strong storms is pushing across northwest Louisiana.

Futuretrack at 10am Sunday
Futuretrack at 10am Sunday (Source: KSLA)

That initial round of storms heads into Mississippi by 1pm, but new storms could form across the southern ArkLaTex by then.

Futuretrack at 1pm Sunday
Futuretrack at 1pm Sunday (Source: KSLA)

By 3 pm the threat for severe weather should be ending across the entire area.

Futuretrack at 3pm Sunday
Futuretrack at 3pm Sunday (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the weather situation and give you the First Alert to any changes in the timing or expected impacts of Sunday’s storms. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast details:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.