Family celebrates matriarch’s 106th birthday by car parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ms. Mable Smith is celebrating her 106th birthday with her family.
However, due to the Coronavirus, her family members are practicing social distancing and having a car parade past her home.
“She pours a lot of love and prayers," Great-great granddaughter Amber Thomas says. "We wanted to show that we love her in spite of social distancing.”
Born on April 18, 1914, the centenarian has 22 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, 135 great-great-grandchildren, AND 22 great-great-great-grandchildren.
She and her late husband, Leroy Smith, moved to Shreveport in the 1950′s and had three children. They have all passed. She was born in Taylortown, LA.
Ms. Smith is a member of Living Hope of New Zion Baptist Church and attributes prayer as the secret to long life.
Several of her grandchildren are thankful to God that she is still living and can’t wait to come celebrating her birthdays.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.