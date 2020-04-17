Facebook page helps H.S. seniors out of school due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -While Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced schools across the state would not return to finish the spring semester due to COVID-19, one Bossier City woman was putting together a Facebook page to give graduating seniors a sense of joy in an uncertain time.
It was her bright idea that provided a bright spot for seniors.
She began the Bossier Caddo Adopt a Senior page where community members could adopt a senior and send them a simple thank you note or a gift card to lift their spirits. But the community took it a step further, sending gifts and money to seniors across the area.
Parents and students started posting pictures of seniors on the page, giving a short bio and information about their interests, and within a matter of hours, the page exploded with people across the two parishes and beyond adopting the high schoolers.
Brazzle said she realized the page was taking off quickly.
"Before I went to sleep that night it was probably at 900 members. Then when you woke up it had spread like a wildfire. Like so, so fast."
Within 48 hours, the page hit more than 6,000 members of both seniors waiting to be adopted and community members ready to support them. The response has been overwhelming and it's only taken a matter of minutes for each senior to be adopted by kind community members, with people going above and beyond with gifts for students.
Brazzle said she's seen tremendous generosity from people who don't even know these teens
"They are doing it from the heart. I've learned that that's the best time to give when you're going through something."
A community coming together to show us all, whether big or small, kindness can go a long way.
If you would like to adopt a senior you can do so until June.
