Effort focuses on COVID-19 testing in underserved areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana is one of the top COVID-19 testing states per capita in the country. And Caddo Parish is one of the leaders in the state.
“Each of our hospital systems in Caddo and Bossier, as well as many of our rural hospitals, have set up drive-through testing clinics," said Dr. Martha Whyte, director of the state Office of Public Health’s Region 7. “In many other parishes we are not seeing that level of involvement from hospitals.
“We also have a lot of our urgent care clinics doing drive-through testing. And we have a lot of local physicians who are testing on their own in their clinics,” she continued.
"I think the state has been impressed by that. We’ve had a lot of questions as to how we’ve made this happen. We just have a community that really works together.”
Now officials are focusing on underserved areas that are among the hardest hit.
Ochsner LSU Health rolled out its mobile testing capabilities Thursday. Dr. Connie Arnold, a professor of medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center, is leading the rural community testing program.
When COVID-19 tests first became available, she said, they were in high demand, but short supply. There also was the problem of some results taking up to two weeks to get back.
This especially affected rural and underserved areas in our community, Arnold said.
“Some of the facilities did not have testing capacities, so they would send people to Monroe or places like that," she explained. "So a lot of times in rural areas, especially with an underserved population, they can’t get to those locations.
"So what we are trying to do is address those inequities and put up a location they can go to.”
The mobile testing lab was taken to Marion in Union Parish and Bastrop in Morehouse Parish on Thursday. On Wednesday, the lab will be in St. Joseph in Tensas Parish and Vidalia in Concordia Parish.
And they will be at the David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two consecutive Saturdays, April 25 and May. 2.
Information to pre-register will be going out Monday, Arnold said. “We want people to pre-register if possible.
(But) if you are showing symptoms and you know the van is going to be there, then you can come in and we have someone who can assess you," she added. "This is still based on doctor’s orders; so there will be someone there who can check you to see if you have the symptoms to be tested.”
Arnold also cautioned people against be lulled into a false sense of security because they may see a smaller COVID-19 case count in their area at this time. As testing becomes more available, she explained, we can expect to see more cases pop up in the coming weeks.
At the same time, she offered these words of encouragement.
“We are all positive about the direction we are heading and what we can do about this," Arnold said. "And I think that’s what I want to leave people with. Don’t give up hope because a lot of people are hurting right now.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.