Bossier Schools sets possible graduation date for Class of 2020
Bossier Schools will hold graduation for the Class of 2020 at the CenturyLink Center. (Source: Stacey Cameron)
By Alex Onken | April 17, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 7:16 PM

BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - Bossier Schools announced on Friday that a tentative date for graduation day is set.

Graduation ceremonies will take place possibly on July 25, 2020 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City — pending any state restrictions at the time regarding the size of group gatherings.

“Every effort is being made to preserve the type of “in-person” graduation ceremony our seniors and their families are accustomed to enjoying,” reads an email from Bossier Schools Spokeswoman, Sonja Bailes. “The event will also be live-streamed for those that cannot be in attendance.”

Officials with the school district are still working out details.

