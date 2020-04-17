Bossier Schools sets possible graduation date for Class of 2020

BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - Bossier Schools announced on Friday that a tentative date for graduation day is set.
Graduation ceremonies will take place possibly on July 25, 2020 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City — pending any state restrictions at the time regarding the size of group gatherings.
“Every effort is being made to preserve the type of “in-person” graduation ceremony our seniors and their families are accustomed to enjoying,” reads an email from Bossier Schools Spokeswoman, Sonja Bailes. “The event will also be live-streamed for those that cannot be in attendance.”
Officials with the school district are still working out details.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.