Record 22 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus

That's become a problem for people like Celia Rocha, 44, who lost what she called her "dream job" as a studio assistant to an artist in Los Angeles after California ordered all non-essential businesses to close last month. Rocha, who had worked as a contractor for three years, said she applied for benefits but was inexplicably turned down. When she has called the state's phone line to ask questions, she has received only a recording directing her to the website.