Strong to severe storms are becoming more likely this weekend

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms are certainly possible this weekend. Sunday has a better chance for these severe storms. Hail and damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.
This evening will remain beautiful! There will not be any clouds around and the rain will be vacant. Temperatures will e comfy and will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s. It should be a great evening.
Late tonight, the clouds will slowly build up. It will be mostly clear until the early morning hours on Friday. There will not be any rain at the very least. Temperatures will cool to the lower 50s.
Friday will be a nice day as well. There will be a few clouds in the morning, and will increase to overcast conditions by the afternoon and evening. I only have a 30% chance of rain. It will be dry for most of the day and most of you should not see any rain. During the overnight hours, there is a slightly better chance for some rain.
Our next weather maker will be arriving this weekend. The latest update from futuretrack has a few waves of heavy rain, and not one big wave. As of now, I have the rain chance on Saturday at 40% and Sunday at 60%. Sunday is the day we could see severe storms. Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.
I am firmly comfortable that Monday and Tuesday next week will be dry and warm. Temperatures should return to the 80s. There will be a few clouds that stick around both days, but there will be sunshine mixing in as well.
So far, it looks like Wednesday will have another decent shot of some rain. It is a good few days away, so things could change. But as of now, there looks to be wet weather by midweek next week.
