SPD tightens up on drinking at convenience stores, liquor stores; tennis courts closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - No more tennis — and keep those bottles closed at the store.
On Thursday, April 16, the Shreveport Police Department made two announcements: tennis at private and public recreational courts are suspended and officers will tighten up on those who drink on the premice at convenience stores and package liquor stores.
Locations with private tennis courts are encouraged to comply with public courts. People who defy this order will be warned and possibly cited.
Business owners of both convenience and package liquor stores contacted police about people gathering at their establishments and drinking on property.
Businesses where drinking is taking place could be cited and have their license to sell liquor revoked if they do not cooperate with the police.
