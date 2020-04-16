Shreveport airports get funds to help during pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Airports throughout the country are dealing with a tough road ahead as the coronavirus pandemic leads to fewer passengers.
The Federal Aviation Administration is giving $5.6 million to Shreveport Regional and $69,000 to Shreveport’s Downtown Airport to help with operational costs.
Shreveport Regional is nearly a ghost town with few passengers. Several flights have been canceled.
Some of the booking agents say the stay-at-home order is one of the reasons people aren’t flying.
The few flights that are arriving and departing at the airport barely have any passengers on board. The majority of the passengers at baggage claim Thursday were wearing masks and quickly exited the airport.
“I’m not scared of catching the coronavirus,” Dennis Larie said. “On all my flights today, there were less than 10 people on board.”
Several pilots spoke to KSLA News 12 about the lack of passengers and the eerie feeling they have at empty airports.
They mentioned restaurants, bookstores and most gates at larger airports being closed.
But everyone KSLA News 12 spoke with said they expect the airline industry to rebound.
