Perfect day followed by increasing rain chances

As we move to Friday and your weekend we are tracking unsettled weather for the region. This will begin on Friday as we are tracking cloud cover and a few scattered showers across the viewing area. None of the potential rain Friday will be heavy, but it will bring an end to our perfect weather streak. As we move into the weekend we continue to track the potential for rain both days of the weekend. As of right now the rainfall potential on Saturday appears to be lower compared to what is possible for Sunday. In terms of severe potential, the only day where it would be possible to see some stronger storms would be Sunday, but even that potential is low.