Perfect day followed by increasing rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking one more perfect day for the ArkLaTex of ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures. After today clouds and rain chances will be on the increase and we continue to track an unsettled weekend. Details on your weekend forecast are finally starting to come into focus as we are watching for two different waves of wet weather that will be moving through the ArkLaTex. The good news is that severe weather chances will be significantly less compared to what we saw last weekend. Next week is shaping up to be much more seasonal and we are tracking potential storms during the middle of the week.
As you are heading out the door this morning you will probably need the light jacket as you are starting out your day as temperatures are starting off a little on the cool side. As we go through the afternoon hours temperatures will quickly move up into the low 70s with ample sunshine. This will be another perfect day to get outside.
As we move to Friday and your weekend we are tracking unsettled weather for the region. This will begin on Friday as we are tracking cloud cover and a few scattered showers across the viewing area. None of the potential rain Friday will be heavy, but it will bring an end to our perfect weather streak. As we move into the weekend we continue to track the potential for rain both days of the weekend. As of right now the rainfall potential on Saturday appears to be lower compared to what is possible for Sunday. In terms of severe potential, the only day where it would be possible to see some stronger storms would be Sunday, but even that potential is low.
As we look ahead to next week, we will continue to see our temperatures moderate across the ArkLaTex. Expect high temperatures on Tuesday or Wednesday to get back across the 80 degree mark. We should be able to stay dry both Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday we are watching for more chances for thunderstorms. Details still need to be worked out, but early indications are this could carry some severe potential.
In the meantimes, enjoy one last perfect day we are expecting for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
