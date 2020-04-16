80 million Americans receive stimulus check

(KSLA) - Many Americans have already seen a stimulus check in their bank account.
The government started sending out money this week. According to reports, 80 million people started that money in accounts Wednesday, April 15.
The first people who started seeing a payment were those who filed 2018 and 2019 tax returns. The IRS said those lower-income filers, who already filed, got checks first.
According to the IRS, those Americans on social security automatically got payments even though they hadn't filed taxes yet.
If you did not file your taxes through direct deposit it was expected to take weeks to get those filers a check but now the IRS has come up with a way to add a person’s banking information into a web portal so Americans can get payments sooner.
The Treasury Department launched that new website on Wednesday. If you go to IRS.gov and click on “Get My Payment” you can track the progress on your stimulus check.
