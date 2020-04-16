Man charged following Bossier City standoff

BOSSIER CITY (KSLA) - A man is facing charges after an incident in Bossier City on Thursday morning.
According to Bossier City Police Spokeswoman Traci Landry, around 7:20 a.m., Bossier City police were called to the 1600 Block of Donald Street regarding an argument where someone was armed with a knife.
Police were told that a man went into a house and wouldn't leave. Officers learned that two other people were inside the building.
Bossier City's Special Operation Service and Tactical Negotiation team responded.
Two hours later, police were able to get into the house and got the man out peacefully. The two inside the home were not hostages.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He also had a warrant out for his arrest, charging him with domestic violence with a knife.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
