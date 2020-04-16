Louisiana students upset over ongoing school closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is keeping all of the state’s public schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.
This is to protect students and staffers from the coronavirus.
During Wednesday’s briefing, he said he understands how this decision would upset high school seniors. One of the governor’s children is a high school senior.
Several questions have arisen on how school districts will continue to handle online instruction, student promotion into the next grade and senior graduation.
“Each school district will make those decisions,” said Beth Scioneaux, Louisiana’s acting education superintendent. “We will provide guidance if the district requests it.”
For state colleges, several seniors are unhappy about the governor’s decision but understand.
“It hurts that our parents can’t see us walk across the stage, but it’s about staying safe," Jason Woodby said.
Caddo School District tentatively has rescheduled its graduations for the window of July 27-Aug. 1 at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Bossier School District officials are thinking their graduations will happen sometime in June or July.
Both school districts say they will follow safety guidelines.
