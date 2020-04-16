Live in a Mobile Home? How to prepare before the next storm hits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - By the time the sun had set on the ArkLaTex Easter Sunday 8 tornadoes had struck the viewing area. Miraculously, there were only minor injuries reported for all of those tornadoes. Now with more severe weather potentially on the way for Sunday residents that live in mobile homes have to start making a plan now in order to be prepared if and when severe weather strikes.
According to the National Weather Service, when trying to prepare for severe weather it is best to develop a plan with a 3 tiered approach. Before severe weather is ever predicted to impact where you live, you need to make a tornado sheltering plan now. Know where the safest place in your home is, or know where you could possibly evacuate to if that becomes necessary.
Next, when severe weather capable of producing tornadoes is forecasted for your region, the day before the predicted event coordinate with family and friends to find a potential suitable place to go and shelter. Doing this before any watches or warnings are issued will make it easier to enact your evacuation plan in the event that severe weather does strike you will be able to quickly act and get to safety.
The final tier in keeping you and your family safe is the event that a Tornado Watch is issued for your area. When this occurs it is time to put your evacuation plan into motion and move to a safe location to shelter until the storms pass. Waiting for a Tornado Warning will likely mean its too late to evacuate safely. The way to ensure safety is to leave before a warning is issued.
Severe weather outbreaks can be a very stressful time in the ArkLaTex and this can be magnified due what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to your normal life. But making a plan now can make all the difference in the event that severe weather impacts you and your family
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is always watching for the next chance of severe weather. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.