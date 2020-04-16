Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
Judge signals easing Texas mail-in voting rules amid virus
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge appears ready to let Texas go forward with allowing voting by mail during the coronavirus outbreak. State District Judge Tim Sulak said Wednesday he was “inclined" to side with Democrats who sued to ease restrictions on mail-in voting in Texas. The ruling would deal a setback to Republican state officials who have joined President Donald Trump in opposition to expanding mail-in voting. Texas was originally scheduled to have primary runoff elections next week, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott moved those elections to July. After the court hearing ended, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa called it “a victory for all Texans.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Federal judge denies Harris County pretrial bond relief
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to allow Harris County judges to release some county jail inmates on no-cost bonds as officials try to reduce jail populations because social distancing is nearly impossible behind bars. Inmate attorneys want relief from Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that restricts state and county judges from releasing people accused or previously convicted of violent crimes on no-cost bonds. They want to lower the jail population to protect inmates and staff during the coronavirus crisis. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal indicated Tuesday that she may reconsider her decision later. The Texas Supreme Court has already overturned a restraint against the governor's order.
AP-US-FOOD-BOOKS-AMERICAN-TACOS
'American Tacos' probes a dish's evolution across borders
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Texas Monthly Taco Editor José R. Ralat has written a new book that examines the evolution of one of the world's most popular dishes: the American taco. “American Tacos: A History and Guide” is a lifelong project based on Ralat’s travels throughout the U.S. He also examines the global reach of a food that transcends borders, barriers and bullets. He found Indo-Mex or Desi-Tex tacos in Houston, where restaurants use aloo tikki, sag paneer and curries. In Oregon and Florida, he stumbled upon K-Mex Asian fusion tacos that use Korean fried chicken or bigeye tuna sashimi.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that medication abortions can be provided in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was among several developments in Republican-led states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee, where governors have sought to prohibit almost all abortions by classifying them as elective procedures that should be put off during the public health crisis. In the Texas case, a three-judge panel said late Monday that abortions typically administered through two pills — one taken at the clinic and one at home — can resume.
TEXAS EXECUTION-INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY
Prosecutors: Texas death row inmate intellectually disabled
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors are asking that a Salvadoran man who has been on death row for nearly 19 years be spared the lethal injection because he is intellectually disabled. The request by prosecutors in Houston in the case of Gilmar Guevara follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that changed the way Texas determines if a defendant is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for execution. Guevara was convicted and sentenced to death for the June 2000 fatal shootings of 48-year-old Tae Youk and 21-year-old Gerardo Yaxon during the attempted robbery of a convenience store.
AP-US-KEYSTONE-XL-PIPELINE
US judge cancels permit for Keystone XL pipeline from Canada
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge has canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska. The ruling Wednesday marks another setback for the disputed project that got underway less than two weeks ago following years of delays. The judge says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider the pipeline’s effect on endangered species. Attorneys say the ruling won't shut down work that's started at the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Montana. But pipeline sponsor TC Energy will need the permit for future construction across hundreds of rivers and streams along Keystone’s 1,200-mile route.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF
Government nears lending limit on small business program
NEW YORK (AP) — The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit for its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Trump administration has asked Congress for another $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate. A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan approved was for $239,152, and 70% of the loans were for $150,000 and under_ an amount likely sought by very small companies. It’s unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their applications.
TEXAS-FREEWAY CRASH
Man who leaped from overpass to avoid fatal wreck loses legs
HOUSTON (AP) — The family of a man who leaped from a Houston freeway overpass to avoid being struck during a fatal series of crashes says he's lost both of his legs. Abdullah Baidas suffered multiple skull and spine fractures in the 10-to-15-foot leap Friday from the Interstate 45 overpass north of downtown Houston, his uncle told Houston television station KTRK. His legs were so badly damaged that they had to be amputated. Two women were killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into several vehicles stopped on the roadside. Investigators say Baidas had stopped to help motorists.
WATERLOO POLICE CHIEF
Fired Texas police chief tapped for job in Waterloo, Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mayor is tapping a fired Texas police chief for the same role. The Courier reports Waterloo's mayor on Tuesday named Joel Fitzgerald Sr. to be the city's next police chief. Fitzgerald would be Waterloo's first black police chief if he's ratified by the city council during a meeting next week. Fitzgerald was fired from his job as Fort Worth, Texas police chief last year. Fort Worth officials in part cited an incident in Washington, D.C. that they said brought Fitzgerald’s judgment and leadership into question. Fitzgerald now serves as the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office's chief deputy.
AP-US-BOOKS-KATE-THE-CHEMIST
Kate the Chemist book has 25 experiments for housebound kids
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If your housebound family needs a new diversion, follow Kate Biberdorf’s example and try a hands-on approach. The Texas college professor known as Kate the Chemist wants kids to have fun with chemistry experiments using common ingredients such as dish soap and baking soda. Her new book, “Kate the Chemist: The Big Book of Experiments,” has 25 projects for children ages 8 to 12, all intended to be entertaining and educational. Biberdorf has co-written "Kate the Chemist: Dragons vs. Unicorns,” also out this month. It's the first in a planned fiction series featuring a 10-year-old Kate as an intrepid problem solver.