Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate its ban on surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday asked the appeals court to lift a federal judge's order that allowed the state's only surgical abortion clinic to continue performing the procedure. The state last week ordered Little Rock Family Planning Services to not perform surgical abortions unless they were needed to protect the life and health of the mother. The state argued that the clinic violated a ban on elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. Other states have used similar orders to restrict abortions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAYOR-TOUGH TALK
Arkansas mayor has blunt message for residents on distancing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The mayor of an east Arkansas city has a pointed message for residents who he says aren't following social distancing guidelines to curb the coronavirus. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon told residents in a Facebook video Tuesday to stay home, and he used an expletive that can also mean “donkey.” The city is across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The West Memphis mayor said his tough talk was spurred by an increase in cases and some residents not taking the threat seriously.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas bonus plan for health workers during pandemic OK'd
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The federal government has approved Arkansas' plan to use Medicaid funds to pay bonuses to health workers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the bonuses Wednesday as health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas had increased to at least 1,569. The total number of deaths in the state from the virus has risen by one to 33. Officials says more than 26,000 non-physician direct-care workers at the facilities will be eligible for the payments, including registered nurses and home health aides.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Arkansas lawmakers give initial approval to budget plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to the state's budget as the end of the session nears in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate on Wednesday approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion Revenue Stabilization Act, which details the state's spending priorities for the coming year. Legislative leaders plan to wrap up Thursday the session that began last week. Lawmakers have been spread across two locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena due to the pandemic.
CHARTER SCHOOLS-INDIANA
Arkansas panel approves charter school campus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel that approves charter schools endorsed an academy’s proposal to open a campus for grades kindergarten through 12th. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel, made up of state education leaders and residents, voted on LISA Academy charter school system’s plans on Tuesday. Officials would start by opening elementary grades during the 2022-23 school year in Rogers. But the Arkansas Board of Education must first approve the proposal. It would be the charter system's second campus in Northwest Arkansas.
SMALL GESTURES
A phone call, a song: Small gestures soothe COVID-19 stress
In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. At a hospital near St. Louis, a nurse-arranged phone call and video chat helped family members connect with a man who nearly died of COVID-19. His daughter calls it the most meaningful thing she can remember. At a Benton, Arkansas hospital, a guitar-playing nurse sings for stressed-out staffers and patients. “Amazing Grace” is a favorite. And at a hospital in Dallas, a simple paper printout with doctors' photos shows patients there are humans behind those scary-looking masks.