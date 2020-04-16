Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Maori Davenport is transferring to Georgia after playing sparingly in her lone season at Rutgers. The former Alabama prep star drew national attention over an eligibility dispute during her senior year of high school. She had to go to court to get her eligibility restored after being handed a one-year suspension over a stipend check from USA Basketball. Davenport didn't make much of an impact at Rutgers. Now, the 6-foot-4 center is headed to Georgia. She will have to sit out a season before she is eligible to join the Lady Bulldogs in 2021-22.