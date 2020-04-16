Help is still available for those experiencing sexual assault during the pandemic

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and organizations like Project Celebration, Inc. typically educate the public on this serious topic.
But the coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted them and the services they provide to survivors.
“My biggest thing is a lot of times people can’t…. they can’t see your reaction on how this affects you without seeing your face,” said Amber Webster.
Webster is the prevention coordinator for Project Celebration and says the pandemic is limiting their face to face interactions.
Right now they are not allowed to meet sexual assault victims at the hospital anymore.
“Going into hospitals and talking to survivors of sexual assault... talking to survivors in normal life, they see that we have empathy and as much as you try to put empathy into your voice it’s not always conveyed that way,” she said.
The organization is still allowed to call those who do go to the hospital to follow up, but they are worried those currently being sexually assaulted won’t go at this time.
“Maybe they’re scared to go to the hospital because of all this COVID-19 stuff,” Webster said. "They’re like I was sexually assaulted but I don’t know what to do because I’m too scared to go to the hospital and getting sick.”
Right now Project Celebration says their calls are normal this month. They average around 30 to 40 calls but they are anticipating much more soon.
“We need to realize that after all this is over we may come into contact with a whole lot of sexual assault calls,” said Webster.
Webster says the events they had planned for this month will be rescheduled once this is all over.
She also urges those who are experiencing sexual assault (especially children) to call their 24 hour hotline at 318-226-5015.
