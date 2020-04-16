The Good Stuff: Good Rising COVID - week 5

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Unprecedented. Uncertain.
A host of adjectives have been used to describe the last few weeks during this country’s COVID-19 pandemic.
Untimely best describes a tornado outbreak on Easter Sunday.
One of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex struck Arcadia, Louisiana, throwing large trees all across Interstate 20.
“It’s amazing God came through and kept us all safe,” stated local resident Keelon Monroe.
Within minutes, and even before law enforcement arrived on scene drivers along the interstate began pulling trees off the roadway as traffic quickly backed up.
“Otherwise, I’d just be sitting in my car. I’m doing what I can to help,” said one of 4 drivers who began pushing limbs out of the way, one using his pickup truck to pull the largest of the trees with a chain.
“We’ve seen an unbelievable amount of humility in the community,” said Brookshire’s Grocery Store manager Leo Stevenson.
His store on Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier City was the scene of an unforgettable moment for an exhausted emergency room worker last week.
“I went to the door and the man told me they were closed. I put my head down,” explained Ochsner’s LSU employee Laura Brennan who says she was still wearing her scrubs.
Dejected my missing closing time by 15 minutes, Brookshire’s staff members ran outside, stopped her, and told her to come inside.
The employees helped her shop for everything on her list.
“It means everything to us that we’re appreciated,” Brennan said.
Over the weekend, Zach Harris of Springhill turned 11, and he was greeted with quite the surprise outside of his home.
“First I was speechless. Then came the first truck,” said Zach, explaining how a fire truck led a special birthday parade put together by his parents.
“It’s been wonderful. Our goal is to create new memories,” said Zach’s mother, Christina Harris.
Many of Zach’s early years had left him unsure of his future until a wonderful moment, a dream come true, in March of last year.
Zach was adopted by the Harris family.
“He’s brought a lot of joy to our lives,” added Christina, with a smile.
Zach wasn’t the only person treated to a birthday parade recently.
“Who are all of these people,” laughed Bossier City’s Patricia Fairbanks, whose 80th birthday surprised began with what seemed like a never-ending string of car horns.
“They’re coming out of the cracks,” she added.
To see Patricia in smiles meant a lot to her family who set up this surprise — just 10 months after the unimaginable.
“Ten months ago we lost Dad unexpectedly,” a tearful Terri Fairbanks shared about her father Gino, an Air Force veteran, married to Patricia for 60 years.
“With my husband gone,” added Patricia, “This is wonderful.”
