Coroner IDs man who was beaten with a baseball bat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police detectives do not yet have a suspect in a recent homicide but have identified a person of interest, a spokeswoman said.
They are not ready to release that person’s name, Cpl. Angie Willhite said.
Meantime, the man who was beaten to death with a baseball bat has been identified.
The Caddo Parish coroner’s office says he is 48-year-old Edwardo Phillips.
The 48-year-old man was found beaten to death near an apartment complex in east Shreveport about 11:53 p.m. Tuesday.
The discovery was made by police responding to a call about a fight at The Embassy House in the the 2900 block of Dee Street.
The officers found Phillips, who lived in the 2900 block of Dee Street, on the ground at a nearby construction site.
He had blunt force trauma to his head that authorities believe was caused by a baseball bat.
Phillips, who later was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.