Willis-Knighton starts clinical trial for COVID-19; donors sought

Willis-Knighton Health System is working on a clinical trial using plasma from donors who recovered from COVID-19 — and they need donors.
People who recover from COVID-19 infection have large amounts of antibodies against the virus in their blood. Plasma, rich in those antibodies, can be removed in a blood bank and then given to a COVID-19 patient, according to a news release from Willis-Knighton.
The news release says: "In a few small studies, it appears that this convalescent serum has had positive effects on the course of infection. Additional research is needed to determine overall effectiveness."
The lead institution for this study is the Mayo Clinic, and it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This allows Willis-Knighton to study convalescent plasma therapy for patients with severe to moderate coronavirus.
“We need donors,” says Joseph Bocchini, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Willis-Knighton who initiated the project, in a news release. “We will be enrolling patients for 12 months. We will not know how long it will take before enough patients have been enrolled to determine if the treatment is effective.
Recovered patients have a small window to donate. Donors are eligible to donate two weeks after the onset of their symptoms if they have a negative virus test or 28 or more days have passed since the start of their infections.
Those meeting the standards above are asked to contact their primary care doctors, Carrie Kay at (318) 212-8130 or LifeShare if they are willing to serve as a donor.
