‘Who can we help right now?’ Shreveport couple places hope right outside their front door

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Compassion comes in all shapes and sizes.
For Dolores and Ronnie Rachal, their kindness begins in a tin container by the front door.
“We’ve always been givers, it’s not like we’re rich,” Dolores said. “We just like to give.”
And they aren’t lying. In fact, up until the coronavirus forced us inside, the Rachals had been feeding the homeless every week in downtown Shreveport.
“It’s always good to give because I always say, 'We’re only one payday away from being homeless ourselves,” Ronnie added. “We need to give back; give back, get blessed.”
The Rachals have spent hundreds of dollars on food for those who had none.
“Everybody thinks of themselves, it’s me, me, me,” Ronnie said, with tears welling up in his eyes. “You need to give.”
It’s obvious the Rachals have a heart for anyone but themselves.
“What can we do? Who can we help?” said Ronnie.
Sadly, due to COVID-19, times have changed — indefinitely. The Rachals’ meals for the homeless population are on hold.
However, love knows no social distancing.
“I told my husband, ‘I think it would be nice if we did something for the people who work hard'," Dolores said. “The UPS drivers, the people who drop off packages, and the postal carriers.”
That’s where the unadorned container by their front door comes in, alongside a message for visitors above.
"The sign says, “TO ALL THOSE OUT THERE STILL DOING YOUR JOB ... PLEASE FEEL FREE TO TAKE A QUICK SNACK...AND THANK YOU FOR DOING WHAT YOU DO. STAY SAFE!!”
It’s simple. Nothing over the top. Just a “thank you” with a side of cookies, chips, water bottles and juice.
This is an act of appreciation the world needs right now, regardless of the space between us.
“Somebody cares, somebody cared to make a little part of their day worth it,” Dolores explained. “Sometimes they’re too busy to stop and get themselves something to eat.”
During times of uncertainty, it’s easy to stay focused on our own needs without giving much thought about someone else’s.
“When I hear people say, ‘I can’t wait to get back to normal,’ we’re never going back to normal,” Dolores believes. “We should learn from this, we stick together and do things as a community. I’m hoping it’s going to be a domino effect.”
Nothing is more contagious than an act of kindness — big or small.
It can start right outside your door.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.