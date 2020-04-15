Unsettled weekend for ArkLaTex

Now as we move into your weekend we are tracking the potential for showers and storms both days of the weekend. There is still some uncertainty and exact details need to be ironed out, but you should plan on the potential for rain and thunderstorms both days. As with all weather systems as we go through April and May the potential for severe weather exists, but the potential is nowhere near what it was for what we saw on Easter Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we should stay dry on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures could be returning to 80s for some in the ArkLaTex.