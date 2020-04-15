Unsettled weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up this morning to the coldest temperatures we could potentially not see again until we to the fall. A couple of record lows are also possible this morning. Now once we get to sunrise temperatures will begin to rebound across the ArkLaTex and this trend will continue through the rest of the week and the weekend. We continue to track unsettled weather for the ArkLaTex this weekend with showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. A return to the 80s are also possible as we look ahead to next week.
So for all of my essential workers that are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab jacket as it is downright cold this morning. We are seeing frost across northern portions of the ArkLaTex and a couple spots could even get down to the freezing mark before we start to warm up. It will be beautiful though as we will see ample sunshine and temperatures this afternoon should be able to get into the mid-60s.
The great weather should continue again on Thursday before clouds will start to thicken across the ArkLaTex Friday out ahead of our next weather maker. While most of us should stay dry Friday we can’t rule out a couple showers flaring up especially across western portions of the viewing area. Temperatures both days should be able to return to the 70s.
Now as we move into your weekend we are tracking the potential for showers and storms both days of the weekend. There is still some uncertainty and exact details need to be ironed out, but you should plan on the potential for rain and thunderstorms both days. As with all weather systems as we go through April and May the potential for severe weather exists, but the potential is nowhere near what it was for what we saw on Easter Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we should stay dry on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures could be returning to 80s for some in the ArkLaTex.
So it may be cold as you are waking up this morning, but know that more comfortable temperatures are on the way! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
